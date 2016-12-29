Former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards died at the age of 86 on Thursday.

Edwards’ legacy will be everlasting among BYU players, coaches and fans, as well as other college and professional coaches. For example, Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, looked to Edwards as inspiration.

On Thursday, shortly after his death, Edwards became the top trending topic on Twitter. Sports media members from across the country tweeted about his death.

But BYU football beat writers and sports reporters for the Deseret News had their own reflections on Edwards. We’ve collected their memories and posted them below for you to read.

Brad Rock's memories of LaVell Edwards

Lee Benson's LaVell Edwards memories

Dirk Facer's LaVell Edwards memories

Dick Harmon's LaVell Edwards memories

Jeff Call's LaVell Edwards memories

Doug Robinson's LaVell Edwards memories