Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. This came just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at 60 from a heart attack.
Reynolds, known for her roles in "Singin' in the Rain," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and "Halloweentown," was rushed to the hospital after she allegedly "suffered a massive stroke, her son said, while she was making funeral arrangements for her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher," The LA Times wrote.
When word of her passing was announced, people took to Twitter to express their reactions to the news.
Some of those can be read below.
Reynolds cause of death has not been announced at the time of this writing, but people on Twitter couldn't help but speculate that she died of a broken heart.