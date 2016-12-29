Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. This came just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at 60 from a heart attack.

Reynolds, known for her roles in "Singin' in the Rain," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and "Halloweentown," was rushed to the hospital after she allegedly "suffered a massive stroke, her son said, while she was making funeral arrangements for her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher," The LA Times wrote.

When word of her passing was announced, people took to Twitter to express their reactions to the news.

Some of those can be read below.

Reynolds cause of death has not been announced at the time of this writing, but people on Twitter couldn't help but speculate that she died of a broken heart.

Wow I am so moved by Debbie Reynolds passing the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher. She lost her will to live. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie Reynolds. Every parent's nightmare. Their child leaves this earth before them. A Hollywood legend has gone to meet her daughter. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 29, 2016

The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds must be grieving so much.Imagine what's it's like to loose two family members back to back. — luc (@LuciWichert) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

Kimberly J. Brown (the girl who played Marnie in Halloweentown) posted this about Debbie Reynolds 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/QljaxphJAj — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) December 29, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds... pic.twitter.com/muy0wU834F — Brexit Shambles (@MarieAnnUK) December 29, 2016