A number of years ago, shortly after my father’s untimely death, I was faced with some challenges that I had not anticipated and for which I was unprepared.

My mother had been on kidney dialysis the previous five years. My father had dedicated almost every waking hour to serving her needs while he was with us, but now he was gone.

I ran an ad in the local newspaper. After interviewing dozens of move-in candidates and, after a lot of prayer and consideration, I hired a talented and qualified woman [to help care for my mother]. The only thing lacking was that she worked during the day for a bank.

After a couple of months with this new situation where my wife and I tried to fill the needs and gaps, we found that we had problems keeping up. I worked 50 miles away during the day, my wife was working for a school, and we had five children to care for. I didn’t know where to turn for additional help in our community. I fervently prayed to my Heavenly Father for help. Within a couple of weeks I received a phone call from my mother’s bishop, Paul Clyde, asking to meet with him. He said that he felt impressed that we needed help with my mother’s care, and what could they do to assist?

I was moved by his spiritual perception and personal interest. I told him that the one thing they could consider would be to help once in a while with my mother as she returned from her dialysis sessions, as she came off of the United Way van. The good bishop indicated that he would visit with the Relief Society president and let me know what they might do.

The following week, the bishop was enthusiastic at what had taken place. Those sisters had nearly filled the entire sign-up sheet to meet my mother following dialysis. Almost every sister present wanted to assist.

My mom went to dialysis from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For over three years, three times a week, those sisters met with Mom.

Not only did they provide that service all those years, they would often stay and visit and help my mother following her treatments. Many of them would send me notes and cards saying how much they loved and appreciated that time.

At my mother’s funeral, they were all there for her too.

Years have gone by since, but I often think of how amazing that experience was for my mother and for me. That wonderful ward shall always stand as an extraordinary example of how our Lord and Savior wants us to live and serve.

—Clyde Dee Sandgren Jr. Edgemont 8th Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont South Stake