Steve Young, a former Brigham Young University quarterback, commented on Lavell Edwards’ death while speaking to various media outlets on Thursday.

Edwards, the prolific BYU coach from 1972 to 2000 and coached Young, died Thursday, according to the Deseret News. He was 86.

Young spoke to ESPN about the death of the BYU coach, saying Edwards’ personable attitude helped create a winning culture.

"It's a tough time for all of us," Young, an ESPN analyst, said Thursday, according to ESPN. "The No. 1 quality that coach had was a gift — I'm going to say it was from heaven — that he had the ability to look at you and get a sense of you and be able to have a vision for your future. To see things that you didn't see, to see potential in you that you didn't know about. … It was personal to you.

"He had the ability to see around the corner and it was individual. Football is the ultimate people sport, and you have to have people skills, and he had the ultimate people skills. It was a gift."

Steve Young on LaVell Edwards:

"I think it was a gift from God to see people better than themselves. He had a vision for what you could be." — Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) December 29, 2016

Heard on #BYUSN



"I love him. I love him like my father. He meant so much to many of us."



- Steve Young on LaVell Edwards influence — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 29, 2016

Heard on #BYUSN



"#BYU can be independent because of what he did for the program. It's the only reason."



- Steve Young on LaVell — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 29, 2016

Heard on #BYUSN



"He was a visionary. He saw ahead for each guy. He could see into the future."



- Steve Young on LaVell Edwards coaching — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 29, 2016

You can hear Young speak on BYUSN below.

Young’s appearance on ESPN's “Sportscenter” drew praise from social media members.

Steve Young on SportsCenter just now: "If you were a passing QB, you wanted to go to Stanford, University of Miami, or BYU." — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 29, 2016

Class move from @ESPN ... allowing unlimited time for Steve Young and Trevor Matich to celebrate the life and legacy of #LavellEdwards #BYU — Jay Clemons (@ATL_JayClemons) December 29, 2016

Shout out to @ESPN n Steve Young for sharing their memories of LaVell Edwards such a class act #RIP #GodSpeed — David Reinhardt (@DavidReinhardt_) December 29, 2016

Young often retells a story of Edwards’ recruiting efforts. In the story, Young said he was sitting in a line of guys hoping to speak with the coach. He was the last one in line, but it didn’t stop the coach from remembering him.

“LaVell knew my name but not much else," Young recalled, according to Deseret News. "I didn’t know if he was going to offer me a scholarship or not. In his office he was sitting in his chair, and I saw a bunch of spiritual books on the shelves behind him.

“A coach with spiritual books. I was pretty impressed. I didn’t think the two could mix," Young continued. "As I sat there, I thought for a second he had fallen asleep. He started chewing on his tongue, like he was looking for inspiration. Then he said, ‘I think we’ll give you a scholarship.’ I’m grateful he gave me, an option quarterback, a chance. He sees more in you than you can see in yourself. That is the greatest compliment you can give a coach."