SALT LAKE CITY — George Hill did not participate in the Jazz shootaround this morning, but he could be back in the lineup for tonight’s game against Philadelphia.

Hill, who has missed 21 games this year, including 13 straight, is officially listed as “questionable” for tonight’s game, but coach Quin Snyder said he has participated in practices earlier this week and will be evaluated before the game to see if he’s ready to go.

“We’ll see how he’s feeling,” said Snyder. “We wanted to give him extra time and assess where his toe is pregame. So we’ll see.”

Snyder said Hill’s conditioning will be an issue, but thinks “it will be less of an issue for him because the type of athlete he is.”

As for the other Jazz players, Alec Burks, who has not played all season, did participate in today’s shootaround, but will not play tonight, nor will Dante Exum, who will be re-evaluated again Saturday.