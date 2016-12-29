SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters extinguished a blaze in an apartment building Thursday, directly across the street from their own fire station.

Salt Lake Fire Capt. Mark Bednarik said considerable damage had already been done the building at 1016 E. 900 South by the time calls started coming in just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters coming down from the station's sleeping quarters could see through the windows that flames were shooting "about 20 feet above the roofline," he said.

"Although our stations are well strategically placed, we can get anywhere in the city in about four minutes, it's definitely helpful to have this occur right across the street," Bednarik said.

The fire was out in 30 minutes once crews arrived, he said.

Residents in the building awoke to the smell of smoke, and neighbors began alerting each other to evacuate, Bednarik said. Finding them out in the street, firefighters rushed residents, many of whom were in pajamas and bare feet, into the fire station to get them out of the cold.

The building sustained heavy fire damage on the third floor, where one unit was "completely gutted," Bednarik said. Firefighters also had to cut into the building's roof in order to vent smoke and fight flames in the attic.

Units next to the burning residence sustained smoke damage, while all the units below were damaged by water from firefighters, the captain reported.

About half of the residents in the building are expected to be allowed to return to their homes by the end of the day Thursday, Bednarik said. The rest have been offered assistance by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Bednarik said. A damage estimate wasn't immediately available.

