In 2003, I wrote an ill-fated book called “Tales from the BYU Sideline,” at the behest of an Illinois publishing house that has since deceased.

That’s also true of my book.

I blame the poor sales performance on two things. First is the timing. If you check the BYU records, you’ll find that in 2003 Gary Crowton was the coach. That year the Cougars went 4-8.

Additionally, I blame the publisher, which didn’t exactly pound the pavement getting the book placed. I knew failure was imminent when I went to the BYU Bookstore the month the book was released, only to find it wasn’t in the display window. Upon checking inside, it wasn’t featured up front, either.

When I inquired with a store employee about the book, she said, “I think we do have a copy of that.”

She led me to the back row of the store and there it was, second to bottom shelf. Two copies. I considered buying both, but decided since I hadn’t made any money in the first place, there was no reason to aggravate the situation.

Still, I don’t consider the book a total failure for one reason: LaVell Edwards.

The stories I gathered on him made it worth working for free.

One of them came via former business manager Mike King, whose brother was an LDS leader in Twin Falls, Idaho, at the time, and had asked if Edwards could speak to his stake youth.

Edwards agreed.

But instead of driving to Twin Falls at the assigned date, he absent-mindedly drove to Idaho Falls.

The next Monday King got a call from his brother, asking where Edwards had been. King said he’d check. He went into Edwards’ office and inquired.

“Twin Falls? I thought it was Idaho Falls,” Edwards sheepishly admitted.

He went on to explain he “always got those two places mixed up” and had driven around, looking for the address, but uncovered nothing. Eventually he returned home.

Upon learning of the mix-up, Edwards told King not to worry about it. He simply rescheduled the appearance — that time in the right town. He made good on the visit.

It was a gesture a legendary coach didn’t need to make.

The other story involved a neighbor of Edwards who passed away. Though the coach didn’t know the man well, he drove to the mortuary. When he got to the front door, he simply followed the line, waiting patiently and offering condolences to the man’s wife — even though she didn’t look familiar. She expressed gratitude that Edwards would attend, especially because her husband had been a big BYU fan.

When the coach got to the casket, the deceased didn’t look familiar, either.

It wasn’t until he walked out that he realized there had been two funerals at the mortuary that night, one line leading right, the other left. He had attended the wrong viewing.

At the same time, he had provided a special moment for the family.

Which pretty much sums up everything about LaVell Edwards.

Even when he got things wrong, he got them right.