First of all, let me say that it was one of the highlights of my career to work with LaVell Edwards. The coach was honest, kind and had a great sense of humor. One of my favorite memories during that era came at a practice. Coach Edwards wanted to have some fun with a couple of overzealous reporters from other media outlets and invited me to take a spin with him in his legendary golf cart. I eagerly accepted the ride and was asked to pretend to be taking notes with great urgency when he slowly drove past the assembled media, as if he were giving me the scoop of the century. The whole thing went off without a hitch and was very funny.

One of the things I was most impressed about was watching Edwards interact with his team. Everyone listened to him. He could relate to all the players and talk their language, so to speak, regardless of background. It didn’t matter if they were LDS or whatever. Edwards had a great ability to get his point across. He could be stern one minute and laughing the next. Bottom line: Edwards was an effective communicator who loved what he was doing — and, in turn, had the love and respect of those around him.

I was quite surprised when I took over the beat to learn just how down-to-earth Edwards was in his interactions with others. I expected something different, perhaps a stuffy approach and an ego to match. Neither proved true. The best compliment I can give the coach is that he was honest, kind and professional to the media. On the field, he was obviously one of the best coaches in college football history.

In the years since I covered BYU football, I’ve had the opportunity to work with several men who have come from the LaVell Edwards coaching tree. It’s quite noticeable that he left an impression on each of them — and a good one at that.