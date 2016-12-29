Through the first 12 games of the 2016 season, the Utah Utes' defense and special teams shined while its offense did just enough to put together eight victories.

The same script played out in Wednesday night's season-ending Foster Farms Bowl in San Francisco against the Indiana Hoosiers, as the Utes came away with a 26-24 win. In his final game at Utah, kicker Andy Phillips' 27-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining proved to be the difference.

Scoring recap

The opening play of the game was quite disastrous for the Utes, as Kyle Fulks fumbled the kickoff return after getting popped by Greg Gooch, and the Hoosiers took over at the 11-yard line. They scored a touchdown four plays later after a pass interference penalty on Reggie Porter on third-and-long gave them new life.

Utah responded with a 12 play, 63-yard drive, but was stalled at the 12-yard line, and Phillips made the first of his four field goals on the night to move the score to 7-3.

On Indiana's ensuing drive, Ute senior Pita Taumoepenu sacked Hoosier quarterback Richard Lagow deep in Hoosier territory, forcing him to fumble. Fellow senior Hunter Dimick recovered it at the 16-yard line, and another senior, Joe Williams, ran for a touchdown on the first play of Utah's drive to give the Utes the 10-7 lead.

On the second play of the second quarter with Indiana just four yards away from pay dirt, Pasoni Tasini forced Hoosier running back Devine Redding to fumble, and Chase Hansen recovered it. Three plays later, the Utes had first and goal at the 1-yard line, but thanks to penalties and other miscues, it took eight plays before backup quarterback Tyler Huntley punched it into the end zone as Utah stretched its lead to 17-7.

With 5:51 remaining in the second quarter, Indiana started a drive at its own 39-yard line and completed a 53-yard pass on first down, but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Griffin Oakes to cut the deficit to 17-10.

After the Utes went three-and-out on three pass plays, the Hoosiers got the ball back with 4:13 left before halftime and scored a touchdown 2:25 later to tie things up at 17, which is where the score stood at halftime.

The score stood for nearly the first 10 minutes of the third quarter until Phillips capped a five-minute Utah drive with a 48-yard field goal, and the Utes led 20-17.

Following a three-and-out from Indiana, Utah went seven plays before stalling, and Phillips made another field goal, this time from 41 yards out, to stretch the Ute lead to 23-17.

With 10:10 remaining in the contest, the Hoosiers retook the lead at 24-23 on a 12-play, 60-yard drive that was punctuated by a 3-yard run from Redding.

After one failed possession from each team, Utah got the ball back with 5:34 remaining, and Williams took over, rushing for 64 yards on the drive, but it stalled at the 9-yard line, and Phillips made a 27-yard field goal to give the Utes a 26-24 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Indiana couldn't do anything on its final possession thanks to strong Utah defense, and the Utes came away with the win.

Utah's three stars

Joe Williams, RB

Williams capped what has been an incredible year for him by rushing for 222 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown. His yards were a bowl record, and he was particularly beastly in the second half, carrying the Utah offense on his shoulders.

Andy Phillips, K

As happened many times throughout the season, the Utes were unable to finish a number of drives in the red zone on Wednesday, and Phillips was perfect on his four field goal attempts, accounting for nearly half of Utah's points on the night.

Defensive line

The Utes' elite line finished the year out strong, finishing with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The group's performance was particularly key on a night when the linebackers and secondary didn't play great.

Analyzing the stats

—Utah won the overall yardage battle, 470-341. The Utes outrushed the Hoosiers 256-117 but lost the passing yards battle 224-214.

—Utah also coughed up three fumbles and was penalized nine times for 86 yards compared to just four times for 24 yards for Indiana.

—Despite the Ute defensive line's strong outing, the Hoosiers still put together more sacks, winning that category 5-3.

—The two teams' kickers were a combined 6 for 6 on field goal attempts.

—Utah punter and Ray Guy Award winner Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 43.5 yards on his four punts. Indiana's Joseph Gideon averaged 42.5 yards on his six punts.

Up next:

Spring ball for both teams.