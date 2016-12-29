Weber State student Nick Garrett put on a show to receive his latest internship. And it seems to have worked.

Garrett, a communications major at WSU, published a shot-for-shot remake of “The Tonight Show” introduction video, providing reasons why he should be hired to work on the production as an intern.

The video shows Garrett in host Jimmy Fallon’s role, walking through the city much like the comedian does in the real intro.

"I know that ‘The Tonight Show’ is one of the most sought after internships in the country, so I wanted to come up with something that could potentially make me stand out from all the other candidates while also showing my creativity and production skills," Garrett told CNET in an email.

And it looks like Garrett earned the internship after all. He published an image on Instagram where he said he had accepted the offered position.

“All right, well I couldn't post anything about it until everything was squared away, but for those who don't know ... I got the internship!” he wrote on Instagram. “I just finished my first day working as a General Production Intern for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’! Thank you to everyone who has always supported me in going after things like this and another huge thank you to those who helped me with my application video and to those of you who shared it! I literally could not be doing this without you :) I love you all!”

Alright, well I couldn't post anything about it until everything was squared away, but for those who don't know.. I got the internship! I just finished my first day working as a General Production Intern for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! Thank you to everyone who has always supported me in going after things like this and another huge thank you to those who helped me with my application video and to those of you who shared it! I literally could not be doing this without you :) I love you all! A photo posted by Nick Garrett (@nickolasgarrett) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:37pm PST

Not a bad way to start to 2017.

Garrett’s more than just a Weber State student with a desire to appear on “The Tonight Show.” He has made viral videos on YouTube — one of which, from four years ago, has 3.1 million views — and Vine.