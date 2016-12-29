Here’s the news of the morning for Dec. 29, 2016.

Reaction to Obama declaring national monument in Utah

It happened. President Barack Obama announced two new national monuments on Wednesday, both in Utah and Nevada. The Utah-based monument will be the Bears Ears National Monument, covering 1.35 million acres of land, according to the Deseret News.

The decision ends a string of back-and-forth debates between elected officials and monument backers.

Obama’s decision didn’t sit well with some of Utah’s prominent politicians. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said it was “an attack on an entire way of life.”

"With this astonishing and egregious abuse of executive power, President Obama has shown that far-left special interest groups matter more to him than the people who have lived on and cared for Utah's lands for generations," he said, according to the Deseret News.

Sen. Mike Lee said he’d do whatever he could to address the issue.

But supporters, like President Russell Begaye of the Navajo Nation, said this is a glorious moment for Utah.

"We are just elated we have this amount of land being designated," he said.

Read more over at the Deseret News.

Utes squeak by Indiana in Foster Farms Bowl

The University of Utah raised a bowl trophy on Wednesday night, defeating Indiana 26-24 in the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

The winning score came on a 27-yard field goal.

Ute fans have the team’s seniors to thank for the win. Running back Joe Williams rushed for 222 yards, including a 32-yard dash on a third-and-7 that kept the game-winning drive alive, according to the Deseret News.

“We knew Indiana was going to be hard-nosed football team being part of the Big Ten and everything," Williams said.

You can read more about the game here.

Debbie Reynolds passes away

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. She died just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack, NPR reported.

Reynolds had a storied history with Hollywood, starring in “Singin’ in the Rain” and her own TV show, “The Debbie Reynolds Show.” She received numerous award nominations, including a nod for an Academy Award, an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

“Reynolds has been an activist for mental health awareness alongside her daughter, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” according to NPR. “The pair had a close and complicated relationship. Much of it was outlined in Fisher's book 'Postcards from the Edge,' which was made into a movie.”

Syria agrees to ceasefire with backing from Russia and Turkey

The Syrian Civil War will reach a calming point this week, as warring factions from the government and the country’s rebel groups will hold a ceasefire from midnight with peace talks on the way, according to BBC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deal on Tuesday. Turkey’s foreign ministry also confirmed the deal. Both countries support warring sides, but they wll act as guarantors of the meeting.

The ceasefire applies to all air strikes. Jihadist groups, like the Islamic State and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, were excluded from the deal.

Ceasefire talks have gone on for the majority of the year. Putin said that three new documents were signed this week in Moscow: one that guarantees a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the rebels, another that went over protocol for making sure the ceasefire happens and one final agreement for peace talks.

“He described the deal as ‘fragile’ but he praised the agreements as the result of the work of Russia's defence and foreign ministries with Moscow's partners in the region,” according to the BBC.

Washington Post reporter tells all from Trump campaign

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold covered two major aspects of the 2016 presidential election. He focused much of his attention on the Trump foundation, digging into the president-elect’s charity organization to figure out how much Trump really donated to various charities.

The other aspect is a little more famous. Fahrenthold broke the story of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video that featured Trump making lewd comments about women.

In a piece for the Washington Post magazine on Thursday, Fahrenthold told all about his experience on the campaign trail.

He covered former New York Gov. George Pataki’s short-lived run for the White House. He covered former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who also dropped out. He thought about covering Rick Perry, but the former Texas governor dropped out before he could.

So, what did Fahrenthold do?

“So by the time the New Hampshire primaries were over, the candidates I had covered were kaput. I needed a new beat,” he said. “While I pondered what that would be, I decided to do a short story about the money Trump had raised for veterans. I wanted to chase down two suspicions I’d brought home with me from that event in Iowa. For one thing, I thought Trump might have broken the law by improperly mixing his foundation with his presidential campaign. I started calling experts.”

Read more at the Washington Post.

Deleted scene from ‘The Force Awakens’ goes viral

A deleted scene from last winter’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has gone viral two days after the death of one of the film’s stars, Carrie Fisher, according to Time magazine.

The scene shows Fisher, as General Leia Organa, having a back-and-forth exchange with one of her colleagues.

“It was a brilliant call back to the way Fisher’s Princess Leia verbally rolled her eyes at Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford’s Han Solo after they came to rescue her in ‘A New Hope,’ the first film in the original Star Wars trilogy. It was a subtle, yet telling reminder that in Fisher’s skilled hands, a princess can grow up to be a general and a good one at that,” according to Time.

Here’s the clip.