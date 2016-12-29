The Utah Jazz are back at home after a tough road win as the Philadelphia 76ers come to town.

The 76ers are 7-23 on the season after three consecutive losses, including a pair of road setbacks to the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings.

While the record doesn't show it, Philadelphia has some nice young pieces to build around moving forward.

While rookie sensation Joel Embiid won't play, according to Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the 76ers still have enough talent to beat anyone on any given night.

One of the talented young big men who will see more action without Embiid is second-year man Jahlil Okafor.

While Okafor's numbers have dropped since a rookie campaign in which he averaged 17.5 points per game, he still has been putting up solid averages of 10.9 points, on 52.2 percent shooting, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

His numbers jump up significantly to 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds on the night's where Embiid doesn't play.

The Jazz's own inside force, Rudy Gobert, will be in charge of slowing down the 76ers' young star.

Gobert is off to the best start of his young career, averaging 12.4 points on a league-leading 69.7 percent shooting from the floor. He also adds 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 32.8 minutes.

The key for Gobert in limiting Okafor is to keep him out of the paint where Okafor shoots a remarkable 74.2 percent from 0-3 feet, according to Basketball-reference.com. If Gobert can force Okafor outside of three feet, his percentage drops to 42.5 percent.

Another important part to limiting Okafor is to keep him off the offensive glass where he averages 2.4 boards per 36 minutes.

Jay Yeomans is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com. Contact him at jyeomans@deseretdigital.com.