SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Uninspiring as it was, there were a few takeaways from this year’s Foster Farms Bowl, which the Utes won, 26-24.

First, the Foster Farms frozen cooked chicken strips aren’t bad.

Second, the Utes never did figure out whether or not they’re a good team.

Third, Kyle Whittingham still has his bowl mojo.

Other than that, it’s conjecture. This is a team that could have gone 5-7 or 12-0 in the regular season.

The Utes got an Andy Phillips field goal with 1:24 remaining and Kavika Luafatasaga wrapped up Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow on the game’s final play to end Utah’s season at 9-4.

Utah shouldn’t have gone down to the wire with a 6-7 Indiana team that had a lot going against it. But if the game hadn’t been close, it wouldn’t have been the 2016 Utes.

So Whittingham extended his bowl record to 10-1, best in NCAA history. As one East Coast sports writer said earlier this week, it was a tough assignment for Indiana coach Tom Allen — in his first game — to face the guy who wrote the book on postseason play.

Whittingham’s only loss came in the 2010 Las Vegas Bowl when starting quarterback Jordan Wynn was out with an injury. Other than that, the opponents have fallen like clay pigeons: Pitt, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Navy, Alabama, Cal, Georgia Tech (again), Colorado State, BYU and Indiana.

Ask Whittingham about his bowl domination and he’ll roll out his laundry list of explanations: preparation, focus, work, attention to detail, etc. In reality, it’s also about Whittingham competitiveness. Players may or may not be motivated to play in a low-tier bowl game, but Whittingham is good to go. Toss the ball out and he’s ready.

By game day, his teams are normally as amped as a power substation.

This year, the Utes only had moments of power, to go with moments of ineptitude. Oddly enough, they couldn’t have been shocked if they had jumped to a big lead over Indiana. The Hoosiers recently fired their coach. Two of their six wins were against Ball State and Florida International. The other four were against Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and Purdue, which won just five conference games combined.

“We didn’t get what we wanted, but that’s life. You bounce back,” Whittingham said during the bowl run-up. “Our practices have been very spirited, focused and we like what we see.”

His teams show up in bowl season as regularly as Kris Kringle.

The Utes got off to a clunky start. Kyle Fulks fumbled on the kickoff, setting up a 7-0 Indiana lead, 52 seconds into the game. But the Utes smashed their way as far as the Indiana 12 before stalling. The old Utah bugaboo — red zone production — reappeared.

New flash, Utes: The field is 100 yards long.

They settled on a 30-yard Phillips field goal.

But it was a herky-jerky team performance. On one hand, Joe Williams set a bowl record for rushing with 222 yards. On the other hand, the teams set a record for combined turnovers with seven.

Other than Williams, hardly anyone was on his game. Quarterback Troy Williams was 11 for 23 passing. That might have forced howls of dismay from Utah fans in the crowd if there had actually been one. Of 68,500 seats at Levi’s Stadium, only a few thousand showed up. The game had all the buzz of a bake sale. Official attendance: 27,608. Unofficial guess: 15,001.

It just sounded like more people were there. It was a hand-wringer, not laugher.

Utah got up by six, behind by one and ahead by two when it mattered.

Despite the clout of Fox Sports 1 airing the game, and the closeness of the game, it was hard not to hear the yawning in Atlanta and Baltimore.

But the saving grace of smaller bowls is that when they’re close.

So the historians will have to figure out this 9-4 team. It lost four games by a total of 19 points. It seized up at the end against Washington, Cal and Oregon. And a weak Indiana team almost won the bowl.

This much we know: Get Whittingham to December and the rest is history.