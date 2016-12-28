MURRAY — A man already facing four sexual misconduct cases was charged Wednesday in what prosecutors allege is his fifth case of molesting or raping a teenage boy at his Murray home.

Each of the cases has been filed against 37-year-old Weston Ray Kubbe since he was the target of an Amber Alert issued Oct. 10 when police say an 11-year-old South Ogden boy went missing following hundreds of pages' worth of Facebook conversations between the two.

In the new case, Kubbe is charged in 2nd District Court with child kidnapping and sodomy upon a child, both first-degree felonies, and endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony.

The charges allege Kubbe picked up a 12-year-old boy from a park in Weber County in late August and took him to his own home in Murray, where he performed a sexual act on the child.

Kubbe picked the boy up and drove him away "without the knowledge or consent of either of the child's parents," court documents say.

Police became familiar with each of the other cases after conducting an investigation into the incident that prompted the Amber Alert, according to the various charges. It isn't clear from court documents how Kubbe is alleged to have met the boy, though prosecutors have contended he met all four of his other alleged victims in online conversations.

In Kubbe's previous cases filed since October, he is charged with object rape, two counts of child kidnapping, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual abuse, forcible sexual abuse and endangerment of a child, among other crimes.

In all, boys that Kubbe met with were ages 11 to 17 and the incidents date back as far as 2010, according to court documents. He is also accused of giving marijuana and marijuana edibles to at least one of the teens.

Kubbe's next court hearing, scheduled in one of the other cases, is set for Jan. 3 in 3rd District Court in West Jordan. He is being held in the Weber County Jail.