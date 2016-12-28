It was probably the most frustrating thing I've seen in college basketball, when you can't get a missed free-throw rebound.

LOGAN — The Aggies certainly didn't go down easy Wednesday night, but the Boise State Broncos still left the Spectrum with their third straight win on Utah State's home court.

The Broncos, who were 0-19 all-time in Cache Valley prior to 2015, left the door open for the Aggies by missing numerous free throws down the stretch. But somehow the guests kept coming up with the rebounds off of those missed attempts despite being outmanned on their end of the court.

"It was an extremely frustrating finish," USU head coach Tim Duryea said following BSU's 83-80 victory in the Mountain West opener for both teams.

"It was probably the most frustrating thing I've seen in college basketball, when you can't get a missed free-throw rebound. They've got one guy on the line, and we can't come up with it multiple times. It was extremely frustrating."

Down by as many as nine points early in the second half, Utah State (0-1 in the MW, 6-6 overall) battled its way back to take a 61-58 lead with 5:21 to go. But the Aggie offense suddenly went stagnant, allowing Boise State (1-0, 8-4) to score 11 straight points and regain control of the contest.

But after senior point guard Shane Rector fouled out with 2:14 remaining, USU actually came to life again, clawing its way back to within as few as two points in the final seconds as freshman guard Koby McEwen suddenly heated up and the Broncos went cold at the free-throw line.

However, the Aggies were unable to capitalize on several of those missed free throws, failing to come up with long, wild rebounds that Boise State kept managing to eventually corral.

"Obviously, everyone saw how we lost at the end on the free throws," USU senior forward Jalen Moore said. "It was a tough loss, but it was pretty much the free throws that killed us. That's literally what lost the game for us."

Moore led Utah State with a career-high 24 points, while McEwen (17 points), Rector (15 points) and sophomore forward Alexis Dargenton (11 points, nine rebounds) all reached double figures in scoring.

Utah State went a near-perfect 26 for 27 from the free-throw line, but the Aggies made just 39.3 percent of their field-goal attempts and 6 of 18 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Chandler Hutchison paced the Broncos with 21 points, 14 of them in the first half. Senior forward Nick Duncan and freshman guard Justinian Jessup contributed 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Broncos won despite shooting just 41 percent from the floor and knocking down only 24 of 36 attempts from the free-throw line.

"I thought Boise played really well, and I thought we had stretches when we played really well," Duryea said.

Down early in the first half, Utah State took a 22-19 lead on a 3-pointer by Sam Merrill with 8:57 to go. But led by leading scorer Hutchison, the Broncos scored 14 of the game's next 16 points and took a 39-33 lead into halftime.

The Aggies fell behind by nine points again in the early minutes of the second half, but put together an 11-2 spurt to tie the score at 46-46. The home team tied the game once more on a 3-point play by Rector, then finally managed to go over the top at 59-58 on two free throws by McEwen with 5:50 remaining.

Two more free throws by Moore left USU up 61-58, but the lead was very short-lived as USU ended going nearly five minutes without a field goal. Although McEwen ended up posting 11 points in the final 69 seconds to give the crowd of 7,227 hope of witnessing a miracle, it still wasn't enough as the Broncos kept coming up with a rebound every time they really needed one.

"Koby McEwen showed a lot of character after a really poor first half, coming out in the second half and not hanging his head," Duryea said. "He really got after it and made some things happen."