The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Missouri Mavericks, 5-3, on Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Utah is now 2-0 through the first four games of its road stretch and 2-0-1-0 in its last three games.

Erik Bradford finished with four assists, Michael Pelech had two goals and Mathieu Aubin had two assists in the contest for Utah’s top forward line.

“We played well,” said Aubin. “I think the addition of Pelech has really helped us. Our line played really well tonight with Bradford there. We’re on a roll right now and we just have to keep it going.”

After falling behind 1-0, 43 seconds into the game, the Grizzlies scored three straight in the first and added another goal in the third period to take control of the contest.

“It’s about time that we got rewarded,” said Bradford. “We’ve been playing really well together and getting chances and it’s nice to have those chances turn into goals.”

The Grizzlies tied the game 8:10 into the first period and took a 2-1 lead 90 seconds later at 9:40. Mathieu Aubin threw in a shot tipped home by Pelech to tie the game before wrapping home his 10th of the season on the power play.

Jon Puskar tipped in a Bradford shot with Utah shorthanded with 2:15 left in the first period.

Utah killed two penalties and got nine of Troy Redmann’s 32 saves in the second period to keep it 3-1 going to the third period.

Pelech buried his second of the night from the slot to make it 4-1, 2:14 into the third period as Aubin and Bradford grinded down low.

Missouri added two power-play goals in 63 seconds to make the game 4-3 in the third period before Mike Banwell threw a puck into an empty net as Missouri goaltender Josh Robinson and two of his defenseman collided over a stray stick with just more than 90 seconds left.

The Grizzlies continue their road trip Friday in Tulsa at 6 p.m., and Saturday in Allen at 4 p.m.