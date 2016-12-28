SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say is responsible for three robberies at Salt Lake County businesses in the last nine days.

The agency said surveillance images show the man, who appears to be white and in his 50s, with a grey mustache and goatee, robbing a U.S. Bank inside a Smith's grocery store around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 4080 W. 9000 South in West Jordan.

The man, also believed to be between 5 foot 10 and 6 foot 1, "passed a note demanding money and threatened violence," the agency said in a statement.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a second U.S. Bank inside a Smith's store in West Jordan, this one at 7061 S. Redwood Road. In that incident, surveillance images show him revealing a gun inside his waistband. He then fled on food, according to police.

The man also allegedly carried out a similar robbery at a U.S. Bank inside a Smith's grocery store on Dec. 19, after hadning a teller a note demanding money.

In each of the incidents, surveillance shows the man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap covered by a beanie. The weak disguise is a red flag, said Eric Barnhart, head of the FBI's Salt Lake office overseeing Utah, Idaho and Montana.

"Most of the time we see all manner and fashion of disguises," Barnhart said. "People try to extend their crime spree and not get caught. So it's always concerning when someone makes no attempt to disguise themselves. Is there an end game for them?"

Barnhart hopes the images will resonate with someone's memory.

"The more people who see this guy's face ... it's fresh in their mind. It could help us catch him a lot quicker," he said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the FBI Salt Lake office at 801-579-1400 or West Jordan police at 801-840-4000.