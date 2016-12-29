Am I the only person that is tired of the late night shows? If the writers can produce nothing else except cracks about the President elect, maybe they need a new job. Yes, I realize when you are in the public eye you are constantly under scrutiny but when Stephen Colbert had a skit about God and Trump, he went too far. Gone are the days of Johnny Carson and his class. With other late night hosts it seems nothing is sacred and so I freely turn the dial and never watch them again.

Odell Kay

West Jordan