I got an email from Sean Reyes and the AG's office about mental health awareness and the launching of the Safe UT app to prevent suicide among teens. I know that the outreach to teens and the launch of Safe UT app is working. I attended a community safe-talk training. I sat down with my teenagers afterward to give them my takeaway, but my ninth-grader already had the app and the training and HE gave ME the takeaway. He already knew it. Thanks!

Now we're talking as a family to grandparents who may think avoiding the topic of suicide is best — we're telling them it's not! Everyone needs the safe-talk training. No more stigma to discussing mental health. If we all talk about it we'll be able to support mental health needs and prevent suicide. Training was three hours and free through Davis Behavioral Health.

Angie Sterner

Bountiful