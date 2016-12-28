HERRIMAN — A Herriman woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to arrange the murder of her ex-husband and his new wife.

Unified police arrested Linda Gillman, 69, after detectives "were able to gather strong evidence directly linking" her to a murder-for-fire scheme, Lt. Brian Lohrke said in a statement.

The plan was to stage the deaths as an accident or a violent break-in, Lohrke said.

"It is alleged Gillman planned on using $25,000 from a life insurance policy to pay for the murder," he said.

Gillman spoke with police and denied any murder-for-hire plot, according to Lohrke. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two first-degree felony counts of criminal solicitation.

Unified police didn't provide other information about the case Wednesday, including any details about who else they believe was in on the alleged scheme or where Gillman's ex-husband and new wife live.

Court records indicate Gillman has no significant prior criminal history in Utah.