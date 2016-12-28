That’s been the pattern with this group, that when we get stops we win.

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though Gordon Hayward and Joe Ingles stole the show with their offensive heroics, coach Quin Snyder preferred to talk about his favorite subject after Utah’s 102-100 victory over Los Angeles Tuesday night at the Staples Center.

Defense.

“I always say it — I don’t know if anybody believes me — that when we defend down the stretch and get stops, that’s when we win,” he said. “It happened to be that we hit a couple of shots too. That’s been the pattern with this group, that when we get stops we win.”

Actually, the Jazz had a hard time stopping the Lakers in the fourth quarter, as L.A. scored on 10 of 11 possessions to take a 99-97 lead. But in the final minute when the game was ultimately on the line, the Jazz came up with a couple of big stops to record their 19th victory against 13 losses.

The first came with 32 seconds left when Ingles forced Lou Williams into a poor shot on the baseline that hit the side of the backboard and resulted in a 24-second violation. Then in the final two seconds of the game, Ingles, coming off a switch off Williams, kept DeAngelo Russell from driving, and his 3-point try was woefully short as the game ended.

“I think we’ve got to play defense to be a really good team, and we think we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league,” said Ingles. “Defensively for us, we were good.”

Hayward was hot from the moment he stepped on the floor, sinking a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute and adding an 18-footer a half minute later. By halftime, he had 18 points, and he finished with 31 points, just off his season high of 32.

Ingles sank what turned out to be the game-winning shot with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 14 seconds left to put the Jazz up by three.

“I am so happy we got the win today,” said Hayward. “We needed this one, especially with the losing streak we’ve been on. It kind of gets us going in the right direction.”

With their three-game losing skid halted Tuesday night, the Jazz will hope to get a couple of more victories under their belt this week before heading out on their longest road trip of the season — a nine-day, five-game roadie to five Eastern cities, beginning with Brooklyn Monday night.

First up will be the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night (7 p.m.) at Vivint Arena. The Sixers are still one of the NBA’s bottom-feeders with the worst record in the league at 7-23, but are making some progress this year behind players such as center Joel Embid (18.7 ppg) and Jahlil Okafor (10.9 ppg). Last year, the Sixers were 1-29 at this point of the season on their way to a 10-72 record, and the year before they were 4-26.

Then on Saturday, the 9-22 Phoenix Suns come to Vivint Arena for a 6 p.m. game on New Year’s Eve.

JAZZ NOTES: After playing Brooklyn, the Jazz will go to Boston, Toronto, Minnesota and Memphis before returning home to play LeBron James and the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 10. … Rudy Gobert notched his 22nd double-double of the season and 11th straight with his 12-point, 11-rebound performance Tuesday, but he wasn’t happy about his season-high six turnovers and missing two free throws with 13 seconds left. … Joe Johnson came up with eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday and was praised for the screen he set to free Ingles for his game-winning shot.