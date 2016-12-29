SALT LAKE CITY — New Year’s EVE WinterFest celebrations on Temple Square will include a variety of free entertainment and activities for adults, youths and children. EVE passes are not required. Other downtown events require a pass (see EVEslc.com for details).

All performances are free and will take place at various locations on Temple Square.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, a sing-along of children’s songs will be at 5-6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.

On Friday, Dec. 30, a Winter Wonderland Concert will be at 7-9 p.m. at the Assembly Hall. Guest artists will include the Mapleton Chorale, pianist Jed Moss, vocalists Kelly and Laura Griffiths and Stone Deep, a tenor trio.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, there will be a variety of performances throughout the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, including in the lobby, Empire Room and Bonneville Room, and the Tabernacle from 5:30-11:45 p.m. A Broadway show tunes sing-along is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.

Performers in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building lobby will include: A piano prelude by Herbert Klopfer at 5:30 p.m.; SunShade ’n’ Rain, with music from world-renowned entertainers, at 6 p.m.; a variety show of country, gospel and pop music by Autumn Sky at 6:45 p.m.; “On the Air” radio music of the 1940s at 8:10 p.m.; bluegrass duo Craig and Tamilisa Miner at 9:30 p.m.; and vocalist Valaura Arnold and the Preston Lloyd Jazz Band, with jazz and big band music, at 10:50 p.m.

In the Empire Room, scheduled performers will include: The 4 Hims, a barbershop quartet of brothers, at 7:30 p.m.; Broadway show tunes by Justin and Cecily Bills at 8:55 p.m.; and singer-songwriter Cherie Call at 10:15 p.m.

In the Bonneville Room, scheduled performers will include: accordion music by Jim Jensen, 7:30 p.m.; Andrew Wiscombe, a one-man band performer, at 8:55 p.m.; and Shilaylee, with Irish and American folk music, at 10:15 p.m.

In the Tabernacle, scheduled performances will include: Brandon Clayton, organ prelude, at 6 p.m.; One Voice Children’s Choir at 6:30 p.m.; Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four at 7:15 p.m.; Broadway at the Tab, with local theater performers, at 8 p.m.; the tenor trio Ultimi with Isaac Hurtado, Brian Stucki and Tyler Nelson, at 8:45 p.m.; Octapella, an a cappella group, at 9:30 p.m.; and bless4, a vocal and dance pop group featuring four siblings from Japan, at 10:15 p.m.

A detailed schedule of groups performing, including site location and times of performances, is available at information and hostess desks throughout Temple Square. Christmas on Temple Square can also be found online at lds.org/events and then click on “Temple Square Performances” in the right-hand column.