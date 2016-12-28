The downtown Salt Lake skyline is obscured by an inversion on Wednesday, and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality is restricting wood burning in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties today. In addition, residents should refrain from driving as much as possible. According to KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie, residents along the Wasatch Front will see the air quality continue to deteriorate through the end of the year as the next chance for a storm won't be until Sunday. On Jan. 11, the Utah Division of Air Quality will host a free symposium that will highlight what companies can do to voluntarily to reduce their contribution to poor air quality, provide benefits to their employees and reduce company costs associated with transportation. Because space is limited, participants must register by next Wednesday and indicate whether they will be participating in person or through the online webinar. To register, log on to deq.utah.gov/Divisions/daq/index.htm.