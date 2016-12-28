DRAPER — A man is dead after his apartment caught fire late Tuesday.

John M. Peterson, 68, was found dead inside a bedroom after firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a fire in a small apartment complex at 103 E. Mahogany Hill Way.

Whether Peterson died directly as a result of the fire was not immediately clear. He lived in the apartment alone, according to police. An autopsy was scheduled, said Draper Police Deputy Chief John Eining.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom where Peterson was found, though what caused it was still being investigated Wednesday, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

"(Investigators) do not believe it's suspicious, but have not been able to determine the cause yet," Unified fire spokesman Taylor Sandstrom said Wednesday evening.

Fire crews found smoke billowing from Peterson's apartment when they arrived. Residents in adjacent apartments were evacuated, but their units were not damaged.