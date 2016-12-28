The quest for a 10th bowl victory for Kyle Whittingham (in just 11 tries) comes against an Indiana squad with a 6-6 record. The Hoosiers, who finished 4-5 in Big Ten play, have some individual standouts in All-America offensive lineman Dan Feeney and junior linebacker Tegray Scales, who leads the Big Ten with 116 tackles.

Here are are the basics:

Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4)

WEDNESDAY, 6:30 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium (68,500) — Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: FOX

Live stream: FoxSportsGo

Radio: ESPN 700AM

