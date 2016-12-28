SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday that Post Consumer Brands is expanding its distribution operations to the west side. The company — the third largest cereal maker in the nation — has a facility in Box Elder County and has begun construction on a 901,000-square-foot facility at California Avenue and 5600 West, near the city's newly designated northwest quadrant development site.

“We are excited to be partnering with Freeport West and Salt Lake City as one of the first major developments near the northwest quadrant of the city,” said Linda Fisher, director of corporate communications for Post Consumer Brands. “This area truly represents the crossroads of the West, opening up great distribution opportunities for our company, coupled with a first-class quality of life to our employees.”

The $50 million facility will be the largest build-to-suit project in Utah history and will create nearly 100 manufacturing and distribution jobs, according to a news release.

“Our team worked closely with the city’s permitting department to provide Post with the customer service they needed to make this deal happen,” says Lara Fritts, director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development. “Post will undoubtedly set the precedent for the types of high-quality companies that meet the city’s goals and vision.”