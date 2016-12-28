KEARNS — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was struck in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near 4985 S. Stockton Ave., according to Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

The boy was hit in the head and was taken from the scene in critical condition, Hansen said. He was later transferred by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Hansen said.

Unified police issued a bulletin asking for information about a black 2010 BMW 535 with black rims and red rotors that was involved in the shooting. About 4 p.m., they announced the car had been located in Salt Lake City.

According to police, the car drove down Stockton Avenue, then turned around and came back. That's when someone in the vehicle fired and a bullet shot through the windshield of a parked SUV, striking the 9-year-old boy who was seated in the middle back seat.

The boy was one of three children being loaded into the SUV at the time, Hansen said. The parent or parents who were with the children were not in the car, but were outside of the vehicle getting another child situated when the shooting occurred.

The family lives in the neighborhood, Hansen said.

The occupants of the vehicle have been described as two young Hispanic males, both of whom were wearing Chicago Bulls hats and "a lot of red," police said.

Hansen said it's too early to know what precipitated the shooting or who the intended target may have been.

"The No. 1 thing is to find the suspects. That's the most important thing, because they are armed and dangerous," Hansen said. "No. 2 is to talk to witnesses, see if there's any videotape in the neighborhood, and just to start putting all the pieces together to see what kind of evidence we have and how it can put these guys away."

Hansen said unintended and innocent victims have long been a tragic consequence of gang violence.

"It's pretty egregious when they just fire a round down the street at a vehicle, not knowing who is in the vehicle or what is in the vehicle, and then having a child who is right in the center seat get hit by that round," Hansen said.