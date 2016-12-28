PROVO — The BYU psychology program was recently named the No. 1 program out of 136 of its kind in faculty research productivity.

That means the faculty do more, high-quality research than any other group of school psychology professors in the United States.

The ranking, based on findings from a study that examined scholarly works published between 2002 and 2011 by faculty in programs throughout the U.S., appeared in Research and Practice in the Schools.

The three top producers from BYU — Timothy Smith, Ellie Young and Melissa Heath — were also listed among the top 25 individual researchers in the nation.

“Beyond the numerical, cross-sectional comparisons in the recent article, we are more pleased with the contribution that our research makes to the quality of our public schools,” Lane Fischer, chairman of the department of counseling psychology and special education, said in a statement.

BYU’s program preps students to work in K-12 schools, solving problems and creating safe, supportive learning environments for children. All students work with faculty on research as they go through school, preparing them to recognize and implement evidence-based best practices in their careers.