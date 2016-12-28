DEER VALLEY — Deer Valley Resort announced the promotion of Steve Graff to director of mountain operations effective Jan. 16.

Chuck English, Deer Valley’s director of mountain operations since 1986, is retiring from the position after 44 years in the ski industry.

Most recently, Graff has been Deer Valley’s ski patrol manager, which included overseeing mountain biking operations in the summer months. As director of mountain operations, Graff will oversee all mountain activity in the summer and winter, including chairlift operations, snowmaking, grooming, guest services, ski patrol, mountain venues and resort maintenance.

Graff joined the Deer Valley team in 1993 as a ski/mountain bike patroller and within two years became a ski patrol supervisor. He was appointed to assistant ski patrol manager in 1998, and in the summer of 1999 began managing the summer mountain bike program.

In 2000, Graff was promoted to ski patrol manager. Prior to Deer Valley, he was employed at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort from 1988 to 1994.