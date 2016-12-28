SALT LAKE CITY — April Townsend, director of finance and operations at the Salt Lake County Library, has been recognized as one of Utah's 2016 American Graduate Champions for her mentorship efforts and for founding the Women’s Leadership Forum, which provides women opportunities to learn from prominent female leaders.

“Being a mentor and having a mentor is about instilling confidence,” Townsend said in a statement. “I feel strongly about encouraging other women to become leaders and pursuing their dreams.”

One example of Townsend’s mentorship is Bev Uipi, deputy director of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole. Townsend steered Uipi through the ins and outs of office culture, stressing the importance of Uipi continuing her education.

Uipi adhered to Townsend’s guidance in her career and subsequently pursued a successful campaign for Millcreek City Council.

“The mutual respect that April and I share motivates us to synergize solutions to any challenge we’re facing,” Uipi said. “She’ll always be my mentor and a really close friend to call upon.”

Utah’s American Graduate Champion program connects individuals to resources that support academic and career success and demonstrates the many pathways to accomplishing goals. It is part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s national project American Graduate, which partners public television and radio stations with at-risk schools to improve high school graduation rates.