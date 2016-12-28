SPRINGVILLE — The city has hired Dan Mickelson as director of the public library. He replaces Pam Vaughn, who is retiring after working 11 years for the city.

Mickelson comes to the Springville Library with 15 years of library experience and more than eight years in library management at various branches within the Garfield County Public Library District in western Colorado. During his time there, Mickelson was a key part of the design and opening of a new library facility.

Both Mickelson and his wife, Ashley, received their undergraduate degrees in visual arts from BYU. Mickelson went on to obtain his master’s degree in library and information science from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and is involved in the American Library Association's Certified Public Library Administrator program.