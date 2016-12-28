SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for an 18-year-old man they say was involved in shooting a man he met under the guise of buying something he was selling online.

Salt Lake police released a photo of Anthony Glen Taylor, 18, who is still at large after the suspected homicide Tuesday.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez, was located and arrested Tuesday night after investigators located a wallet and identification he had left behind following what police called a "robbery gone bad."

Police say the two men contacted 19-year-old Sebastian Salgado about an item he was selling online, and met with Salgado and his girlfriend. Alvarez and Taylor told Salgado they needed to get money for the purchase from a location in Salt Lake City, and all four drove to a neighborhood near Liberty Park in Saglado's car.

When they arrived, Taylor and Alvarez attempted to rob the couple, and a struggle occurred when Alvarez pulled out a gun, according to a jail report. The gun fired during the struggle, striking Salgado in the head, and Taylor and Alvarez fled on foot.

Salgado was dead when police arrived at the scene at 291 E. Browning Ave.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to call Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.