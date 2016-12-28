SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah have announced that Big Agnes is expanding its operation along the Wasatch Front.

The outdoor products company that produces sleeping bags and tents, will operate its domestic distribution center at 1810 S. 4370 West. The 30,000-square-foot facility will house approximately 10 employees.

The announcement came after talks between the city’s new Department of Economic Development, EDCUtah and Big Agnes.

The company’s distribution expansion plans are designed to help meet growing demand for products domestically and internationally, and to decrease shipping time and increase efficiency.

“With its central location, Salt Lake City positions us relatively close to any of our U.S. retailers but also not far from the West Coast for ocean freight shipments,” Bill Gamber, co-founder and president of the company, said in a statement. “Given its close proximity to our Colorado headquarters, costs of operation, access to rail, major interstate highways and the airport, Salt Lake City just makes a lot of sense for our business.”

With the move into Salt Lake City, Big Agnes joins other outdoor companies such as Doppelmayr USA, DPS Skis, Cotopaxi and many others, ranking Utah and its capital city among the most sought-after destinations for outdoor products retailers.

Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development was created earlier this year by Mayor Jackie Biskupski and has been central in attracting new businesses to the city, including a major investment by UPS near the city’s northwest quadrant.