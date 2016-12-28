When it comes to pop culture television, Mormons and many Utah residents have a special affinity for competition shows and “Once Upon a Time.”

The New York Times Upshot recently published a map that shows how different regions, states and groups feel about specific pop culture television shows. “Duck Dynasty” topped the list, which ranked each TV show by their “highest and lowest fan percentages.” “Duck Dynasty” has heavy viewership in the South and Midwest, but little audience in the Northeast.

The map also told us something about what Utahns and Mormons like to watch on the small screen.

A quick search shows ABC's “Once Upon a Time” — a contemporary take on fairy tales, in which characters such as Snow White, Prince Charming and Rumpelstiltskin come to life — is most popular in Utah and the eastern part of Idaho (which borders the Beehive State).

Both of these areas, according to the paper, have high Mormon populations.

Meanwhile, the show “So You Think You Can Dance” — the Fox TV hit that’s “American Idol” for dancers — is most popular in Utah. Similarly, the game show “Wipeout,” which ran from 2008 to 2014, was most popular in Utah, Idaho, Maine and Wisconsin.

"The Tonight Show" is also popular in Utah, according to the data.

The map also shows which television programs are least popular in Utah. “Law and Order: SVU” bottoms out in Utah and Colorado. The adult cartoon “American Dad!” — which is basically “Family Guy” but with some twists and character differences — isn't popular in Utah and the southern U.S.

You can see what other shows are popular in Utah and other states by heading to The New York Times.