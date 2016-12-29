An adorable 3-year-old Latter-day Saint who shared her testimony of Jesus Christ through song, a haka that reduced a New Zealand bride to tears and several local contestants who auditioned for the final season of "American Idol" were at the top of this year’s most popular Clean Cuts and UTubers.

Below is a list of the most-read Clean Cuts and UTubers from 2016.

1. Claire Crosby sings ‘Gethsemane’

In 2016, Deseret News readers were introduced to 3-year-old Claire Crosby. According to Claire’s Facebook page, her grandmother introduced her to the song “Gethsemane” and soon after she was filling the Crosby home “with her tiny testimony singing this song as she played, ate, and as she fell asleep at night.” The video has now been viewed over 4 million times. As the year has continued, Crosby and her family have created a number of videos including covers of “I See The Light” from Disney’s “Tangled” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

2. Wedding haka reduces LDS bride to tears

Benjamin and Aaliyah Armstrong were sealed in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January. At their reception, friends and family members performed the traditional Maori war dance for the newlyweds. The couple even joined in on the fun and the bride was brought to tears by the performance. The video has been viewed over 42 million times on the I’m Proud to be Tongan Facebook page.

3 and 4. Mormons wow in 'American Idol' auditions

Jenn Blosil was born in Orem, Utah, and on Jan. 13 she made Utah proud as she performed Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” on "American Idol". Her performance was so good that country legend Keith Urban called her performance “unforgettable.”

John Wayne Schultz is a returned missionary and a Marine who auditioned for "American Idol" in 2011. Since that audition, his mother passed away and Schultz came back to American Idol this year to give it another try in his mother’s honor.

https://youtu.be/RQ21UpLjTNo

5. Mitt Romney reads mean tweets

https://youtu.be/zi_tuMjl8DY

After speaking out against Donald Trump, Mitt Romney visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and read some mean tweets. Romney took the tweets in stride and in response to one tweet which read, “@MittRomney = loser” Romney replied, “That’s true actually. I lost. You may not have noticed.”

6. Scott Sterling of 'Studio C' returns

After the success of the original Scott Sterling sketch, where actor Matt Meese blocks soccer penalty kicks with his face, the character returned for another face-smashing success. However, this time Meese’s face is subjected to volleyballs and not soccer balls. But don’t worry, Sterling’s face is just as talented in volleyball. As one of the announcers in the sketch says, “The angle at which Sterling deflects the ball off of his skull is nothing short of perfection.”

7. BYU student writes song about the university’s dating stereotypes

Katie Wishart, who is a student at Brigham Young University, sings about the dating stereotypes at the university in her original song “MRS Minor (Hey, Mr. Worthen).” “I like to write songs just for fun, so I was just messing around on my ukulele and began joking about BYU dating,” Wishart wrote in an email to the Deseret News. She also confirmed that the song is addressed to BYU President Kevin J Worthen.

8. Cosmo busts a move, is featured on ESPN

BYU’s mascot Cosmo danced with the Cougarettes during a BYU football game. The Facebook video has been viewed more than 2 million times and has more than 20,000 shares to date. Cosmo's moves even caught the attention of pop singer Jordin Sparks who shared the video on Facebook with the caption, "Okayyyyyy!? I'm ready for @NFL cheer teams to get it like this! Do something fun & current!" The video also appeared on ESPN.com.

9. USA divers share after Olympic trials

David Boudia and Steele Johnson were 10-meter platform divers for team USA in the Rio Olympics this summer. After competing in the Olympic Trials, Steele and Johnson testified of God and Christ.

“It’s cool because this is exciting, this is fun but this is not what my identity will be for the rest of my life. Yeah, I’m Steele Johnson the Olympian, but at the same time, I’m here to love and serve Christ. My identity is rooted in Christ, not in the flips we’re doing,” said Johnson, after the pair’s final dive.

10. LDS 'American Idol' Contestant sings “Be Still My Soul”

"American Idol" contestant Amber Lynn Stoppel teamed up with friends Rashida Call and Joslyn Poole for this beautiful medley of “Be Still My Soul” and “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” Stoppel shared her testimony with the video.

“The most important thing I've learned through all of this is that my Father in Heaven has a plan for me,” Stoppel wrote. “Whether that plan is to win ‘American Idol’ or to keep music as a hobby and run for president instead I don't know. But I find peace in remembering that I have a purpose here on earth.”