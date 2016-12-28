Here’s the news of the day for Dec. 28.

Salt Lake’s Jewish community celebrates festival of lights

Close to 150 members of Salt Lake City’s Jewish community celebrated Hanukkah outside the state Capitol building Tuesday, specifically honoring the fourth night of the festival of lights, according to the Deseret News.

In previous years, the Jewish community celebrated its winter holiday at the governor’s mansion. High attendance prompted believers to move their event to the Utah State Capitol.

Gov. Gary Herbert, dressed in a kippah (a brimless cap), was in attendance and participated in the lighting of the menorah.

"Let me also offer my own prayer to the god of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob on your behalf and on behalf of the Jewish community and on behalf of the state of Utah as we come together as friends and neighbors, and try to bring light to this world that needs a light," Herbert said. "Because we certainly have a lot of darkness going on in the world."

You can see photos from the event here.

Utahns support deportation of undocumented immigrants

Utah didn't agree with much of what President-elect Donald Trump said during the 2016 presidential election.

But now, it looks like a majority of Utahns support one of Trump’s biggest promises. Close to 75 percent either strongly or somewhat agree with Trump’s call to deport undocumented immigrants who have criminal records, according to the Deseret News.

Broken down, 46 percent said they strongly agree, while 29 said they somewhat agree.

This comes from a UtahPolicy.com poll that surveyed 614 registered Utah voters.

James Evans, chairman of the Utah Republican Party, said the decision to support the promise boils down to common sense.

"It's just basic common sense," Evans said. "I don't think any community wants a criminal element in their community. And to add that you shouldn't even be here to begin with because you came illegally, it's hard to justify why you should remain in this country."

Of course, not all people in the state agree with the plan. About 13 percent oppose the plan and 9 percent strongly oppose it.

And Brandy Farmer, president of Centro Civico Mexicano, the Beehive State’s oldest nonprofit Hispanic organization, told the Deseret News that the poll results left her unhappy.

"It surprises me that (Utahns) are not more sensitive to families," Farmer said.

Obama administration to announce measures against Russia

President Barack Obama isn’t going away quietly.

According to The Washington Post, the Obama administration is close to declaring measures, likely economic sanctions, against Russia in the wake of the 2016 election.

U.S. officials told The Post that the administration is finishing up the details, but it will likely announce these measures within the next week. The announcement comes in direct response to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Officials said the move will likely require an executive order that will make it easier for presidents to respond directly to foreign leaders who attack the country, especially in ways that harm the country’s security and cyberattacks.

Read more about the proposed measures at The Washington Post.

Carrie Fisher will appear in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'

Carrie Fisher, famously known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, passed away Tuesday after a heart attack last Friday. She was 60.

Celebrities and her Star Wars co-stars offered tributes to the actress, most of which I’ve highlighted here. While Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, had no words for her death, Harrison Ford expressed love for her on-screen counterpart.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her,” Ford said in a statement.

Fisher will grace the silver screen one more time, though, as she will appear in “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which will premiere next December, according to The Huffington Post.

Lucasfilm confirmed Tuesday that Fisher had wrapped up her filming. Representatives did say, however, they were unsure how her death would affect future installments, including Episode IX, the last film in this new trilogy of Star Wars films. Shooting for that film won’t start until next year, according to The Huffington Post.

High school basketball player nails a half-court shot because why not

LaMelo Ball, a top recruit whose brother Lonzo Bell plays for UCLA, decided to show off his 3-pointer skills with a half-court bomb.

Nailed it.