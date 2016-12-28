Just before the dramatic interception by BYU star safety Kai Nacua to seal a Cougars Poinsettia Bowl win over the Wyoming Cowboys, there was a growing concern that victory might very well slip away from BYU.

It was right at 20 years ago that a last-minute drive by the Kansas State Wildcats had the potential of foiling the BYU Cougars' opportunity for a historic Cotton Bowl win. In that game, it was BYU defensive back Omarr Morgan who stepped in front of a Wildcat receiver to intercept a pass near the Cougar goal line, icing the game for BYU.

The 2016 BYU team ended the season with a 9-4 record, which pales in comparison to the record-setting season of 1996, when the Cougars ran off 14 wins with only one loss in a magical year.

It was still a very satisfying win for the Cougar faithful this year, as they witnessed fan favorite Jamaal Williams rack up more than 200 yards rushing in the bowl game, then enjoying excitement and relief when the Cougars' defense made one huge play, thwarting a furious Wyoming comeback.

VIDEO: Kai Nacua (@KaiNacua_23) does what he does, makes the game-winning interception for @BYUfootball in his final game as a Cougar pic.twitter.com/FWzbjQTZmY — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

Veteran BYU sports fanatics were probably wary of the 10-0 halftime lead over the Cowboys last week. They would recall a very similar situation 20 years before.

In the Western Athletic Conference playoff game against Wyoming that year, the Cougars, with Steve Sarkisian at QB, led the Cowboys 13-0 at halftime, only to see Wyoming storm back.

The Cowboys of 1996 had a similar mantra as the 2016 team. They were underrated and a very good team, with an outstanding QB and an excellent running attack.

This season's version of the Cowboy offense also had top performers at the QB and RB positions, and the never-say-die attitude of the team was on display in the fourth quarter.

Even though the current bowl win didn't end quite the same as the 1996 victory over the Cowboys, the margin was by the same three points. The game 20 years ago ended in overtime while the recent win ended in regulation — both with dramatic finishes.

That is where we morph back to the 1996 Cotton Bowl win. It was eerily similar to the game last week, with a low-scoring and defensively dominating first half and big plays punctuating the exciting second half.

The 1996 bowl win over Kansas State was by four points, and the recent Cougar win by three points gave the Cougars the distinction of having seven of the 2016 games decided by three points or less — a record-setting feat. This on top of an additional game that was tied at the end of regulation — the Mississippi State-BYU battle in LaVell Edwards Stadium where the Cougars prevailed just after midnight in double overtime.

I guess we could say the Cougars' season didn't lack for drama, disappointments and thrills. For sure we can say that the Kalani Sitake-ed team did not lack competitiveness.

The season had a happy ending just like 1996, but without the high national ranking. But who knows, there just may be another 14-1 season somewhere down the line.

We can dream, can't we?

Ken Driggs of Mesa, Arizona, is a BYU graduate and served as Cosmo in the '60s. Contact him at kkdriggs@gmail.com.