The Utah Utes football team spent time doing service on Christmas Day by helping GLIDE Memorial Church feed 5,000 hungry people on the streets of San Francisco.

This is the third year that GLIDE has hosted a college football team as part of the Foster Farms Bowl. The Utes take on Indiana tonight on Fox at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Ingles continues to shine

Joe Ingles is making a name for himself this season. Last night it was his 3-pointer with 21.6 seconds left that made the difference for the Jazz as they beat the Lakers 102-100 in Los Angeles.

Joe Ingles with the ðŸ”ªÂ https://t.co/dVu8mFsEu8 â€” SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2016

Ingles continues to lead the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 47.8.

Carra McManamon is a native of Washington State and is attending the University of Utah. Contact her at cmcmanamon@deseretdigital.com or follow her on Twitter: @curramac22