Millions of people will return a Christmas gift this week. Friends will return those earrings that just weren’t their style, and teens everywhere will take back the clothes they didn’t like. But what of those gifts you don’t want, but have no idea what store they came from? What to do with that gift card from a store where you never shop? Don’t let those gifts rot in the back of your closet or junk drawer. Of course you can always donate them, but maybe you could really use a gift, you just don’t want the one you received. There are ways to ensure those unwanted gifts don’t go to waste.

Let’s start with those gift cards. There are many problems with giving gift cards as presents, but the most obvious is that people lose them. Gift cards have somehow become the gift de jour for your nieces, nephews and grandkids in their 20’s because you don’t know them well enough to pick out something they’d actually enjoy. Fine. But did you know that 40% of millennials say they have lost a gift card. Yup. So that hard earned money you spent so that your granddaughter could pick out her own sweatshirt was basically flushed down the toilet. And if you are the recipient of a gift card you will never use, there are options. You can turn those gift cards into cash or swap it for a different gift card that you will use. There are plenty of gift card exchange websites that will either give you money for the unwanted gift card, or let you spend the value to trade them for a card you actually want.