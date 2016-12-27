LOS ANGELES — When asked before the game what the Jazz needed to do Tuesday night to break their three-game losing skid, Gordon Hayward said “to come out with more energy.”

Hayward certainly came out with energy, sinking three shots in the first 90 seconds of the game, including a couple of 3-pointers. By the end of the game, Hayward had nearly matched his season high, scoring 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Utah to a thrilling 102-100 victory.

While Hayward carried the Jazz on his shoulders all evening, it was Joe Ingles who came up with the big plays in the final minute. The Aussie sank a 3-pointer from the right corner to put the Jazz up by three after he had forced Lou Williams into a poor shot at the other end on the Lakers’ previous possession.

While Hayward scored 31, the rest of the Jazz starters only managed 31 points collectively. Rudy Gobert had his 11th straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Shelvin Mack scored nine. Ingles had 13 off the bench, while Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw each had 10.

The Jazz improved to 18-13 on the season as they return home for a pair of games to end 2016 — Thursday against Philadelphia and Saturday against Phoenix at Vivint Arena. The Lakers fell to 12-23.

Hayward’s impressive performance drew some oohs from the Laker crowd, particularly his dunk off a perfect lob by Joe Ingles and another dunk in the closing minutes when he took off down the lane and threw one down.

Julius Randle led the Lakers with 25 points, while Lou Williams added 22 off the bench.

After winning six of seven games to pull into first place in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, the Jazz lost three straight before Christmas — to Golden State on the road and Sacramento and Toronto at home.

They looked sharp at the beginning Tuesday night, taking a quick 10-4 lead before the Lakers fought back to lead by three before the Jazz took a 28-25 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, reserves Thomas Robinson and Jordan Clarkson gave the Lakers some punch, each scoring six points to help stake the Lakers to a 52-48 halftime lead.

Although Hayward had 18 first-half points, he had little help, especially from his fellow starters, who only managed 14 points among them. Boris Diaw contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Jazz started the second half horribly, committing six turnovers on six of their first seven possessions in a little over three minutes

At that point, coach Quin Snyder got to frustrated he decided to play without a true point guard for a couple of minutes, inserting Joe Ingles for Shelvin Mack.

The Lakers were nearly as bad and could only manage to extend their halftime lead to six before the Jazz steadied themselves with a 10-2 run to go up 60-58.

Utah led by as many as five at 68-63 after a breakaway and rare dunk by Ingles before the Lakers, behind Williams, came back to take a 74-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

This marked Utah’s third victory over the Lakers this season. The Jazz won at home 96-89 and 107-101 three weeks ago at the Staples Center. The two teams meet one more time, on Jan. 26 in Salt Lake.

email: sor@deseretnews.com