LOS ANGELES – Utah coach Quin Snyder said it was the play the Jazz called for. Joe Ingles claimed it was not.

Whatever is the truth, it was Ingles' 3-point shot from the right corner with 14 seconds left that turned out to be the difference in the Jazz’s 102-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night at the Staples Center.

Ingles’ shot broke a 99-99 tie and after Julius Randle made one of two free throws and DeAngelo Russell’s missed a 3-pointer in the final second, the Jazz came away with their 19th victory against 13 losses.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz, scoring 31 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while Rudy Gobert came up with his 11th straight double-double and 22nd of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Snyder answered “yes” when asked if the last play was called for Ingles and he praised Joe Johnson for setting a great screen to get Ingles free. However when Ingles was asked about it, he replied, “Obviously the play wasn’t drawn up for me, but my guys helped off Joe’s screen. Joe screened his own guy and left me wide open and I got a good look.”

When told that Snyder said the play was set up for Ingles, the Aussie explained, “Obviously there are a lot of options out of every play and the first option was that side. Joe set a great screen and if that wasn’t open then we’ve got something to counter to.”

Just as big as Ingles' shot was his defense on the previous Lakers’ possession when he pressured Lou Williams, who had been killing the Jazz all quarter, into a poor shot that hit the side of the backboard from the baseline.

“I tried to make him take a tough shot and fortunately it was a tough shot,” said Ingles.

While Hayward scored 31 points, just off his season high of 32, the rest of the Jazz starters only managed 31 points collectively. Besides Gobert’s 12, Shelvin Mack scored nine, Derrick Favors had eight and Rodney Hood two.

Ingles scored 13 off the bench, while Johnson and Boris Diaw each scored 10..

According to both Snyder and Hayward, the key to the Hayward’s big game was his aggressiveness.

“He came out aggressive,” said Snyder. “If people are going to give him open looks he’s got to take them, He’s also learning to use screens better and get some different types of baskets.”

Hayward added, “I just tried to be aggressive. The first play was designed for me to get a shot and I hit it, and then another walkup open three. I was just getting open shots and taking the shots that were giving to me.”

Hayward’s impressive performance drew some oohs from the Laker crowd particularly his dunk off a perfect lob by Joe Ingles in the first half and another dunk in the closing minutes when he took off down the lane and threw one down.

After winning six of seven games to pull into first place in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, the Jazz lost three straight before Christmas – to Golden State on the road and Sacramento and Toronto at home.

They looked sharp at the beginning Tuesday night, taking a quick 10-4 lead as Hayward scored Utah’s first eight points. The Lakers fought back to lead by three before the Jazz took a 28-25 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, reserves Thomas Robinson and Jordan Clarkson gave the Lakers some punch, each scoring six points to help stake the Lakers to a 52-48 halftime lead.

Although Hayward had 18 first-half points, he had little help, especially from his fellow starters, who only managed 14 points among them. Boris DIaw contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Jazz started the second half horribly, committing six turnovers on six of their first seven possessions in a little over three minutes

At that point, Snyder got to frustrated he decided to play without a true point guard for a couple of minutes, inserting Ingles for Mack.

The Lakers were nearly as bad and could only manage to extend their halftime lead to six before the Jazz steadied themselves with a 10-2 run to go up 60-58.

Utah led by as many as five at 68-63 after a breakway and rare dunk by Joe Ingles, before the Lakers, behind Lou Williams came back to take a 74-72 lea into the fourth quarter.

The lead went back and forth in the final period until Ingles' big shot with 14 seconds left. Then after Randle hit one of two free throws, Gobert was fouled and missed both tries. The Lakers had one last shot, but Russell’s 3-point try from the top, was an airball as time ran out.

“We’re fortunate to get out of here tonight,” said Snyder.

This marked Utah’s third victory over the Lakers this season. The Jazz won at home 96-89 and 107-101 three weeks ago at the Staples Center. The two teams meet one more time, on Jan. 26 in Salt Lake.

email: sor@deseretnews.com