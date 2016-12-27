Just as BYU is getting one big man back, another is out for the season.

Junior center Corbin Kaufusi returned to practice for the BYU basketball team this week after playing on the football team through the Cougars’ bowl last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, though, head coach Dave Rose told BYU play-by-play voice Greg Wrubell on the weekly coaches show that senior forward Kyle Davis will require season-ending knee surgery, a procedure expected to take place this week or next week.

It will end the Cougar career of Davis, who also played collegiately at Southern Utah and Utah State before transferring to BYU. He red-shirted in 2014-15 before playing the past two seasons in Provo.

Davis already missed three games this year, including the past two, after injuring the knee in BYU’s 114-101 loss to UVU on Nov. 26. He averaged 8.8 points, fourth on the team, and 4.0 rebounds this year and started the first six games of the 2016-17 season.

Since the injury, though, Davis’ minutes had decreased significantly. Before the injury, he averaged 22.8 minutes per game. After the injury, he averaged 12 minutes per game, a sign of the potential damage done.

In his absence, freshman Yoeli Childs has stepped up and started the past seven games. On the year, Childs has averaged 8.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, second on the team.

Those numbers have improved during the seven games Childs has started, as he’s posted three double-doubles in that stretch and bumped his averages to 10.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

This leaves BYU with only one senior, guard L.J. Rose, playing for the Cougars as they enter league play. Rose is a graduate transfer from Houston.

The Cougars open West Coast Conference play on Thursday at 7 p.m. MST against Santa Clara at the Marriott Center.