The Maestro will be staying in Major League Soccer.

Longtime Real Salt Lake midfielder Javier Morales, who announced via a press conference he called in November that he would not be returning to the club after 10 seasons, has signed with FC Dallas.

"We're excited to bring Javier Morales to Dallas," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt in a video announcing the signing Tuesday. "He is a player that, when we looked at the possible free agents, Javier was at the top of our list of players to bring to the FC Dallas family here."

"When we looked at possible free agents, @Javi_Mo11 was at the top of the list to bring to the FC Dallas family." pic.twitter.com/G7kTpC0grb — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 27, 2016

Thanks to @FCDallas to believe in myself. I can't wait for this new adventure. Let's play soccer! #happy pic.twitter.com/GRrLDyNc0k — Javier Morales (@javi_mo11) December 28, 2016

A three-time All-Star, the 36-year-old Morales scored 49 goals with 81 assists in 240 contests during his time with RSL.

Last month, he indicated that RSL management told him they would not be picking up the option on his contract, making him a free agent.

