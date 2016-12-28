"BE OF GOOD CHEER," by Hank Smith, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 60 minutes

The theme of Hank Smith's recent audio CD titled "Be of Good Cheer" is taken from the same words the Savior gave to his apostles (see Mark 6:50 and Matthew 14:27). On a stormy night at sea, Jesus Christ's apostles saw a figure approaching them walking across the water. They were troubled, but it was Christ who called out to them by saying, "Be of good cheer."

Delving into the words of Christ to find deeper meaning, Smith shares the words of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: "Such counsel (to be of good cheer) is not a jaunty pep talk about the power of positive thinking, though positive thinking is much needed in this world. No, Christ knows better than all others that the trials of life can be very deep and we are not shallow people if we struggle with them. But even as the Lord avoids sugary rhetoric, He rebukes faithlessness and He deplores pessimism. He expects us to believe!" (see “An High Priest of Good Things to Come," October 1999).

Explaining that being of good cheer is a commandment from God, Smith shares that the strongest element to happiness in life is to obey the commandments of God. "Sin always brings unhappiness," said Smith, who is a full-time religious educator for the LDS Church.

Dealing with interesting and complex topics such as depression, sin, negative news from the media, having a positive attitude and the health benefits of laughter, Smith keeps the attention of his audience by being part entertainer and part inspirational speaker.

Smith's closing anecdote is a recipe for surviving the challenges of life. Using a story from the Book of Mormon about the Nephites in the land of Helam who were persecuted by the wicked priests of king Noah, Smith helps listeners envision what life is like when they submit cheerfully to trials.

Smith's upbeat personality and sense of humor is enjoyable as he shares personal stories (including one about a microwave) and spiritual anecdotes from the scriptures. For those that have never heard a presentation given by Hank Smith, this CD is definitely worth listening to.