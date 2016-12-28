Last week, fearing the probability that President Obama would declare a new national monument surrounding the Bears Ears buttes in Southern Utah, a congressional delegation from the Beehive State implored the president to reconsider, stating in a letter, “Doing so will not only deprive local Indian tribes of use of land they have valued and rights they have enjoyed, but it will also ensure that we will be unable to work toward a common-sense Congressional solution that will allow for co-management with affected tribes.”

It’s disappointing that the authors of this letter would send it to the one guy they know, President Obama, who has made it clear he intends not to deprive the people of the Dine, Ute, Hopi, and Zuni nations of their sacred and cultural traditions, which are inextricably entwined with the lands surrounding Bears Ears.

Although, from a politically motivated, PR standpoint, it isn’t a bad strategy to draft a letter that was never really intended for the eyes and ears of the President but, rather, for the consumers of mass media, while selectively concealing relevant facts and deliberately launching counter-narratives that would both sway opinions and affect the lives of real people. A maneuver that has unilaterally silenced the voices of the sovereign tribal nations united in their effort to conserve the Bears Ears cultural landscape ― through a disingenuous and calculated decision to speak on their behalf.

Brad Stonebraker

Astoria, New York