Our climate is changing resulting in more extreme weather. Unprecedented floods in Louisiana were followed by extreme drought, devastating fires, and 14 deaths in Tennessee. Property losses topped tens of millions of dollars.

It is naïve to think that climate-related disaster won’t affect Utah. Utah taxpayers and homeowners should care about the mounting costs of fighting fires and mitigating floods resulting from climate change. Utahns will indirectly help pay for southeast fires because massive amounts of federal dollars have already been spent and will continue to pour into recovery for the affected states. Since most property owners are insured by companies that do business across the country; rates in Utah will go up to compensate for the losses incurred paying claims in other states.

While the incoming Trump administration promises to undo U.S. progress to counter climate change, Canada’s federal government and most of the provinces agreed to fight climate change, pledging to reduce their carbon output by 30 percent below 2005 levels before 2030. It is unconscionable to allow climate change deniers to populate the next administration’s cabinet in the U.S. They are playing with our money and our lives. Oppose Trumps’ climate-change denier nominations.

Jean Lown

Logan