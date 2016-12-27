For the second-straight week, Weber State’s Jeremy Senglin has been named the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Senglin earned the honor after leading the Wildcats to a win at Utah State last week.

Senglin scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting with three 3-pointers as the Wildcats beat the Aggies 77-71 last Wednesday, marking Weber State’s first win in Logan since 1993.

The Arlington, Texas, native ranks fifth in the Big Sky in scoring and 19 points per game and is sixth in the nation in 3-pointers per game at 3.9. Last week he also moved into fifth place on the Weber State career scoring list. He is also just three 3-pointers away from passing Scott Bamforth to become the school’s all-time leader.

This is Senglin’s third career Big Sky Player of the Week honor. He is the first Wildcat to win the award in back-to-back weeks since Damian Lillard in 2012.

Weber State finished the non-conference season at 5-6 and won its last three games. The Wildcats will open Big Sky play this weekend at Montana State on Thursday and Montana on Saturday.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.