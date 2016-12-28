Last week, noted economist Paul Krugman wrote in The New York Times that “it takes willful blindness not to see the parallels between the rise of fascism and our current political nightmare,” and he goes on to compare the fall of the Roman republic to the election of Donald Trump. While I think that we should all be deeply sympathetic to the existential concerns of minority groups in the wake of Trump’s election, I suspect it’s premature to be singing dirges for American democracy just yet. At least as a researcher in Roman history, I’m not at all convinced by Paul Krugman’s analogies between the collapsing republic in the first century B.C. and the current state of the U.S. government.

I came across an article once in the Classical Journal gushing over Mussolini, comparing him favorably to the Roman emperors:

“It is an interesting coincidence that Italy’s premier is a journalist, a master of language, in speech or written word, a dramatist, a man who in spite of manifold duties can find time to write an autobiography and memoirs of his experiences in the World War. He is carrying on a tradition not only of Augustus, but of such emperors with literary talent as Claudius, Nero, Hadrian, or Marcus Aurelius and Julian. … Mussolini also said: ‘Italy has had enough of liberty for a while. What it needs now is law. The people want peace, work, bread, roads and water.’”

I realized after reading this that scholars with an eye toward the future should think twice before making public allusions to the classics in the shadow of contentious political events, and not only because history can prove the commentators to be dramatically shortsighted. These kinds of comparisons often highlight superficial similarities but provide a tone-deaf reading of the deeper dynamics at play, often because history is being mined for examples to support pre-existing intuitions.

This, of course, is also true of Krugman’s comparison of the rise of Trump and the fall of Rome.

In reality, at the time Rome was a city-state scrambling to rule an entire empire, and it went through about 100 years of civil wars, political assassinations, proscription lists, soaring unemployment, forced land redistribution, violent riots and flat-out barbarian invasions before the republic eroded into what we call the Principate. The parallels with the current state of the U.S. are just not there; if we were talking about the rise of Fascism in the 1930s, it would be a different story because debilitating socio-economic instability and vicious cycles of violence provided the backdrop to the rise of authoritarianism in both situations. Understanding the distinction between then and now is important, despite Krugman’s insistence that not to be sensitive to the parallels is to be willfully blind.

Would Krugman really concede that Obama’s America is as unstable, violent and divided as Weimar Germany on the brink of Hitler’s rise, or Rome at the time of the murder of Cicero? I don’t think so.

The fall of the Roman republic was only possible in an environment in which the explicit threat of violence undermined faith in popular institutions, and while Trump’s campaign sometimes outrageously toyed vaguely with the rhetoric of violence, comparing the bulk of Trump’s supporters to the racists who terrorized Germany on the eve of the election of the Nazis is crafting a crude analogy at best. In the case of Rome, the representative assemblies ended up fawning on the dictator not because they were of the same political party, but because the price of non-conformity was death. We haven’t gotten to that point, yet.

Krugman is undoubtedly correct when he says “Republican institutions don’t protect against tyranny when powerful people start defying political norms. And tyranny, when it comes, can flourish even while maintaining a republican facade.” Yet comparing the current situation to the fall of the Roman republic is to ignore the role of violence in corrosive political change and to contribute to an erosion of faith in our institutions, which is unwarranted and divisive.

David Vincent Kimel is a Ph.D. candidate in history at Yale.

Twitter: spqrkimel