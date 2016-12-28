President Obama entered the Oval Office with little foreign policy experience and even less interest. After eight years of international engagement that veered between ignorance and incompetence, he leaves the United States with diminished influence in an immeasurably more dangerous world.

Obama won the presidency in 2008 on a campaign of skepticism towards U.S. involvement abroad. He projected the mood of a country that was both war-weary and war-wary. Obama told the country he was more interested in nation building at home. His standout global achievement was winning the Noble Peace Prize after less than a year in office, based on a hope of what he would be able to accomplish, not real world results. That hope was soon dashed on the rocks of geopolitical realities.

From the outset, Obama followed the Neville Chamberlain playbook of willful ignorance and naïve appeasement, and the world now reaps the predictable results of global instability and violence. Consider the example of the Syrian civil war, with its devastating humanitarian crisis, the subsequent destabilization of Europe, and intricate entanglement to global terrorism. Regarding the war in Syria, Obama declared, “Assad must go.” The ultimatum had all the meaning and force of a tweeted hashtag #AssadMustGo. Then came the disappearing “red line” when Obama threated military action if the dictator used chemical weapons on civilians. The world discovered Assad used chemical weapons and then discovered Obama was bluffing. In an instant Obama lost the two tools any world leader has, force and influence.

It is hard to imagine a result of failed foreign policy more awful than the heart-wrenching refugee crisis, but there is: the rise of ISIS as an existential threat to the United States and Western democracy. Obama started by mocking ISIS as the Junior Varsity squad, then told the country the threat was contained, then assured us his strategy was working, and now seems to have settled on the position that refusing to say “radical Islam” or “Islamic extremists” means it does not really exist. What Obama was willing to say, however, with inexplicable clarity was the date the U.S. would leave Iraq, so the jihadists could mark their calendars for the takeover.

Obama seems to truly believe that saying something is so, makes it so. The world, like former students in his law classes, must accept it all as gospel truth. So let it be written. So let it be done. And anyone who disagrees with his pronouncements is going to get an F. Maybe this explains why he lashes out at his critics as either uninformed or having bad intentions.

Obama has spent eight years proclaiming that what we are seeing all around us is not really happening: ISIS is not a real danger. Anyone who believes Russia is a geopolitical foe is stuck in the 1980s. Iranian mullahs’ stated intention to destroy the U.S. is not evidence to distrust the nuclear agreement but rather proof of why we need it. It is the equivalent of telling us with the wave of his hand “These are not the droids you’re looking for.” Gratefully, the past eight years of Jedi mind-trick foreign policy is ending. Sadly, we are left with a world where our allies cannot trust us and our enemies do not fear us — a dangerous world indeed.