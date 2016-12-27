AMERICAN FORK — Police are still searching for a man who police say shot his estranged wife while she was at work on Christmas Eve, leaving her in critical condition.

American Fork police released surveillance images Tuesday of Michael Darrin Lowe, 49, entering Tesoro Fast Gas, 312 N.W. State, shortly before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police hope the images will provide a more accurate look at Lowe's appearance as they continue searching for him, according to a statement from the department.

Police say Lowe shot his estranged wife, Tina Marie Lowe, 39, in an incident of domestic violence. Tina Lowe remained in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a news release.

On Saturday, American Fork Police Lt. Gregg Ludlow said Michael Lowe is considered armed and potentially suicidal. His vehicle was later located abandoned in Lehi.

Police investigations have "shown an ongoing history of domestic violence-related incidents which unfortunately have not been reported to law enforcement," Ludlow said.

Anyone with information about Michael Lowe, his whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact American Fork Police at 801-763-3020.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465).